Pune to get its first PET scan & radio-diagnostic lab by December 2025

In a bid to make cancer diagnostics affordable for the masses, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started work on its PET scan and radio-diagnostic laboratory at Swargate. This will be the first such (government) facility in Pune district as no such equipment currently exists even in district hospitals, officials said Wednesday. The laboratory – to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model – will come up inside a 10,000 square feet standalone building at Kala Dalan, Sarasbaug. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram along with other civic officials visited the site on Tuesday, inspecting the ongoing work and reviewing the project’s progress. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram along with other civic officials visited the site on Tuesday, inspecting the ongoing work and reviewing the project’s progress. PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade, assistant health officer Dr Sanjeev Wavare, and other officials were also present during the commissioner’s visit. Ram instructed the project team to ensure timely completion and strict adherence to quality. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Ram said, “The PMC’s first-ever PET scan and radiology centre will be established and functional by December end. It will be a boon for the denizens of Pune city, with services to be provided at CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates.”

According to civic officials, poor and middle-income patients - who have to otherwise depend on private hospitals where the costs are astronomical - can rely on the Swargate facility once it is completed. “Once operational, the PMC will become the first municipal corporation in the country to provide a comprehensive PET scan and radio-diagnostic laboratory inside a civil hospital,” Dr Wavare said.

“The facility will offer a wide range of services, including PET scan, MRI, CT scan, pathology, and biochemistry laboratory tests—all at CGHS-approved, affordable rates for economically weaker sections,” he said.