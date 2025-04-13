Pune to host India’s first international agriculture hackathon 

In an initiative to drive innovation and technology-led transformation in the agriculture sector, officials said Pune will host India’s first international agriculture hackathon, organised by the Maharashtra Government, officials said. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who chaired the meeting on the proposed agri hackathon on Saturday, said that the country’s economy is based on agriculture and agro-based industries. (HT FILE)

This is especially when the effective use of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the agriculture sector is necessary to make the state's farmers more empowered.

Commenting on the event, Pawar said the event will be crucial to provide opportunities to innovative researchers and also give a promising direction for the progress of the state’s agriculture sector.

“In addition to increasing the production of farmers in the state, an ‘Agri Hackathon’ will be organised to solve the problems in the farm sector and encourage innovations in it. He expressed his belief that the hackathon would be an important step in finding modern and technical solutions to the problems in the farm sector,” Pawar added.

The event, which will be held between June 1 and 3 this year, is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Maharashtra State; Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth; and the College of Agriculture Pune.

The initiative is backed by leading international partners like NatureGrowth, Israel and the Agriculture Department of the Embassy of the Netherlands, Netherlands. Besides, the Bombay Chamber of Commerce, MCCIA (Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture), ICAER—Department of Agriculture, Cooperation Farmers Welfare, The Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board and NABARD – National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development are prestigious national partners.

Speaking about the initiative, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, “This hackathon is a step toward integrating technology with agriculture. We aim to empower young minds to create scalable solutions that support farmers, improve productivity, and ensure food security.”

The hackathon aims to be the largest gathering of innovators, thinkers, policymakers, and industry leaders in the agriculture domain. It will provide a dynamic platform to come together and build innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions to the pressing challenges facing Indian agriculture. From climate resilience and sustainable farming to supply chain optimisation and Agri-fintech, the hackathon will encourage disruptive ideas, fresh perspectives, and cross-disciplinary collaboration.