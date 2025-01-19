Pune tourist killed in paragliding mishap in Goa

A 27-year-old Pune tourist was killed in a paragliding mishap that also claimed the life of the operator at the Keri beach in north Goa on Saturday. The mishap reportedly took place between 4:30pm and 5pm when one of the ropes of the paraglider snapped causing the operator to lose control and crash into rocks on the hillside. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The tourist, identified as Shivani Dhabale, and the operator, Suman Nepali, were both declared dead after the paraglider crash-landed along a cliffside close to the beach.

The mishap reportedly took place between 4:30pm and 5pm when one of the ropes of the paraglider snapped causing the operator to lose control and crash into rocks on the hillside.

Dhabale was working with an IT firm in Pune, said police.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the mishap and looking into all aspects of the case,” said Ashish Shirodkar, deputy superintendent of police.

Police have booked Shekhar Raizada, the owner of ‘Hike n Fly’ paragliding operator for operating the service “without obtaining permission from the appropriate authority” and knowingly endangering lives.

A case under section 105 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (culpable homicide without intent) has been registered in the incident.