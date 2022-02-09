Pune traffic congestion levels down by 29%- 11th edition TomTom Traffic Index

PUNE Traffic congestion levels of Pune city have decreased on an average of 29 per cent, as compared to pre-Covid times, according to TomTom, a geolocation technology specialist.

TomTom has released the 11th edition of its annual TomTom Traffic Index, a report detailing traffic trends seen in 404 cities in 58 countries, throughout 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune slipped to the 21st position from last year’s 16th position and saw a 29% average decrease in congestion, with 46% and 37% average decrease in congestion during morning and evening rush hours respectively. Despite a drop in congestion levels, four cities from India featured in the TomTom Traffic Index’s global top 25 list – Mumbai (5th), Bengaluru (10th), and New Delhi (11th) and Pune (21st).

“We work with big data and optimise our maps with artificial intelligence and machine learning. The real-time traffic information we collect to understand congestion patterns indicates that mobility options are rapidly changing as a part of the adaptable lifestyles resulting from the pandemic. While the congestion levels are lower as compared to pre-Covid times, it is mostly because of demand for e-commerce and changes in work patterns in Indian cities,” said Sachin Tyagi, Strategic Automotive Business Development Manager, TomTom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ Pune’s congestion levels came down to 42 pts in 2021 from 59 pts in 2019. The subsequent lockdowns, and virus variants forced most of the manufacturing units in Pune to enable efficient shift systems, for a more staggering effect. This resulted in lower congestion levels at peak hours. The peak traffic congestion also reduced by 38% in 2021. Pune city saw its worst traffic day on October 9, 2021, when heavy rains in Pune caused certain waterlogged pockets causing widespread traffic jams and increase in congestion levels.” he added.

Tyagi added, “The number of private vehicles has increased because people found them as an easier means to maintain social distancing, thus keeping the congestion lower than last year. At the same time, both the civic body and masses have encouraged the adoption of EVs in the city. The Pune regional transport office’s (RTO) figures stated that while the registration of e-bikes jumped by over 95% in the last financial year, compared to 2019-20 the registration of e-cars witnessed a massive surge of over 400% during the same period.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BOX

The other three cities from India featured in the TomTom Traffic Index – Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi, also saw an average decrease in congestion levels by 32%, 18%, and 14% respectively. India fared better than the global average of 10% decrease in congestion.