Police book three for cheating bank for 1.2 cr

PUNE

The Chandannagar police have booked three persons for cheating Kotak Mahindra Bank and another private financial institution for loan fraud amounting to ₹1.20 crore. The accused obtained a loan against the submission of forged property documents and cheated the bank between November 2015 and December 2020 in Wadgaonsheri. This week, a 29-year-old Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, a resident of Ghorpadi has lodged an FIR against the accused identified Irfan Amirhamza Mulla (55), Amirhamza Adam Mulla (65) and Yasmin Irfan Mulla (50), residents of Ganeshnagar in Wadgaonsheri under IPC sections 420(Cheating ), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document), and 34 (Common intention).

According to the FIR, the accused had obtained a business loan estimated to be over ₹1.20 crore from the bank against two of their properties. The accused had also submitted bogus property documents and cheated another financial institution, the FIR stated.

