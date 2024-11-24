Pune varsity announces fees for various new courses for this academic year

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced fees for various departments, courses in affiliated colleges, and new courses of the School of Open and Distance Learning. The SPPU has issued a circular fixing the fees for various unaided courses that will be applicable from the academic year 2024-25. As per the information shared by the SPPU, the tuition fee for the unaided M.Sc. Computer Science course related to the science and technology stream of the university will be ₹ 40,000 and the laboratory fee for the course will be ₹ 35,000. (HT FILE)

The committee set up under the chairmanship of professor Pandit Vidyasagar, former vice-chancellor (VC) of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Vidyapeeth, has made recommendations regarding fees for various courses. Accordingly, fees for newly started courses in various departments of the university and affiliated colleges and educational institutions have been fixed. The fees for courses under the streams such as science and technology, commerce and administration, and humanities have been announced.

As per the information shared by the SPPU, the tuition fee for the unaided M.Sc. Computer Science course related to the science and technology stream of the university will be ₹40,000 and the laboratory fee for the course will be ₹35,000. While the tuition fee for the Master of Computer Application/MCA (Unaided) course is ₹50,000 and the laboratory fee is ₹35,000. The fee for the BBA course at the sub-centre in Nashik is ₹30,250 and the laboratory fee is ₹5,000.

The fee for the Foundation Course in Yoga Education, Foundation Course Instructor and Management, Foundation Course in Fitness and Sports Nutrition, and Foundation Course in India Application in Sports will be ₹20,000 each. The fee for the unaided B.Sc. Computer Application course in colleges affiliated to the university will be ₹16,900 whereas the laboratory fee will be ₹12,500. The fees for the Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management course will be ₹18,600. The fees for the Bachelor of Commerce in Computer Application course will be ₹16,900 and the laboratory fee will be ₹12,500. Whereas the fee for the Bachelor of Commerce in International Business course will be ₹18,600.

“A new course of Post-Graduate Diploma in Higher Education (PGDHE) is being started through the Open and Distance Learning Department of the university and a fee of ₹10,350 will be charged for it,” said SPPU pro-vice chancellor professor Parag Kalkar.

