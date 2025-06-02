Pune varsity postgraduate online entrance exam to be held from June 3-5

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recently released the schedule for its postgraduate online entrance examination, which will be held from June 3 to June 5. The timetable applies only to those postgraduate courses where the number of applications has exceeded the available intake capacity. Admission details for the remaining programmes are being announced separately on the university’s official website, said officials. (HT FILE)

The timetable applies only to those postgraduate courses where the number of applications has exceeded the available intake capacity. Admission details for the remaining programmes are being announced separately on the university’s official website, said officials.

Students can visit http://www.unipune.ac.in/ for more details.

The exams will be conducted in a home-based, online proctored format. Candidates must appear for the exam at the designated time allotted for each specific course.

Admit cards with detailed instructions regarding the exam process will be issued to candidates. To help them get accustomed to the system, a mock test has been made available. Candidates can take the test using a mobile phone, laptop, desktop computer, tablet, or iPad, provided the device has a functional front camera.

Each candidate must complete the exam within the allotted time slot. The exam carries a total of 100 marks and follows a negative marking scheme—one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.