Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.88 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 1, 2025, is 27.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.88 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.12 °C and 32.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 2, 2025
|27.62
|Broken clouds
|February 3, 2025
|28.85
|Scattered clouds
|February 4, 2025
|30.39
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|31.25
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|29.66
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|29.66
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|30.03
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025
