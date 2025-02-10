Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.54 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 10, 2025, is 30.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.54 °C and 33.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.24 °C and 33.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.54 °C and 33.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 203.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|30.38
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|30.10
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|30.66
|Scattered clouds
|February 14, 2025
|30.05
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|31.47
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|31.82
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|32.39
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
