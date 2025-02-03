Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.35 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on February 3, 2025, is 31.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.35 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Pune weather update on February 03, 2025
Pune weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.35 °C and 33.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 4, 202531.21Scattered clouds
February 5, 202528.56Overcast clouds
February 6, 202528.53Few clouds
February 7, 202529.19Sky is clear
February 8, 202530.27Sky is clear
February 9, 202531.05Sky is clear
February 10, 202530.98Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.19 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata26.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai26.94 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.01 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad28.25 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi21.84 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

