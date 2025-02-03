Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.35 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 3, 2025, is 31.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.35 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.35 °C and 33.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|31.21
|Scattered clouds
|February 5, 2025
|28.56
|Overcast clouds
|February 6, 2025
|28.53
|Few clouds
|February 7, 2025
|29.19
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|30.27
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|31.05
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|30.98
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
