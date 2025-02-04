Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.48 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on February 4, 2025, is 30.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Pune weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.7 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.48 °C and 33.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 30.29 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 28.17 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 29.07 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 29.70 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 30.96 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 31.24 Few clouds February 11, 2025 30.80 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



