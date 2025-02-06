Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.82 °C, check weather forecast for February 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 6, 2025, is 27.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.82 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.0 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 7, 2025
|27.28
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|29.28
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|30.83
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|31.63
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|31.15
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|31.16
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|30.88
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025
