Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.57 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on March 5, 2025, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.57 °C and 34.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Pune weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 34.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.57 °C and 34.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 145.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 30.67 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 30.69 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 32.41 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 33.15 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 32.82 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 35.39 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 35.74 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



