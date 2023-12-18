Pune weather: Winds add sting to winter chill

Winds flowing from the southern parts of the country have led to the city experiencing chill despite a marginal increase in minimum and maximum temperatures, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pune is likely to experience partly cloudy weather along with morning haze, said IMD officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After recording the lowest minimum temperature of the season — 12 degrees Celsius —on December 16, the city has witnessed a gradual increase in minimum and maximum temperatures in the last two days. As per the data, the minimum temperature rose by 2 degrees during this period while the maximum temperature also increased marginally.

On Monday, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius which is below the normal level by 1.7 degrees. The minimum temperature at 14.5 degrees Celsius is 3.5 degrees above the normal level. Despite an increase in temperatures, the city experienced a cooler atmosphere throughout the day on December 18.

Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Comorin area which is a headland at the southernmost point of India, in Tamil Nadu. Winds coming from this area is entering the southern and central parts of the city and bringing moisture into the state. At the same time, winds flowing from the central part of the country is coming up to the northern area of the state.

“This condition is leading to mixed weather conditions in the state. As a result, there will be partly cloudy weather in the next 48 hours and haze can be experienced during morning hours. Pune too is likely to experience partly cloudy weather along with morning haze.”