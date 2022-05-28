Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car

The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. Their son Pankajsingh Negi, a resident of Wanowrie, lodged a complaint
The car driver identified as Popat Nivrutti Madane (40) has been arrested (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Updated on May 28, 2022 09:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. Their son Pankajsingh Negi (32), a resident of Wanowrie, lodged a complaint.

According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind. Vishwambari succumbed to the injuries. The car driver identified as Popat Nivrutti Madane (40) has been arrested.

