Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. Their son Pankajsingh Negi (32), a resident of Wanowrie, lodged a complaint.
According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind. Vishwambari succumbed to the injuries. The car driver identified as Popat Nivrutti Madane (40) has been arrested.
-
Panel to probe namaz offered on college campus in Aligarh
Agra The principal of Shri Varshney College in Aligarh has constituted a fact -finding committee to probe the incident of 'namaz' having been offered on the campus by an assistant professor of the law department earlier this week. Meanwhile, youth wing leaders of BJP in Aligarh have demanded police action against the assistant professor within 48 hours, alleging that he had deliberately attempted to cause differences on the college campus which was meant for education.
-
Amravati man booked for stalking woman athlete
The Bhosari police have booked a man for stalking and harassing a woman athlete whom he had met in Assam. The crime took place between March 20 till May 26 this year, police stated. The victim has lodged a complaint under the Indian Penal Code 354 (a) and 354 (d) against the accused who is a resident of Amravati. Fed up with the constant harassment, an FIR was lodged against the accused.
-
Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country
MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day. Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can't douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.”
-
Car catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 7 passengers escape unhurt
In a miraculous escape, seven female passengers of a car that caught fire at Borghat on Pune-Mumbai expressway, managed to stay unhurt, police officials said on Saturday. According to police, the women hailed from Vichumbe village near Panvel and were heading to Ekvira Mata Mandir on Friday, when the incident took place. The other family members were there in another car, which was ahead of them.
-
UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night without consent
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no women worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said. “Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back,” the directive read.
