Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car

The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. Their son Pankajsingh Negi (32), a resident of Wanowrie, lodged a complaint.

According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind. Vishwambari succumbed to the injuries. The car driver identified as Popat Nivrutti Madane (40) has been arrested.