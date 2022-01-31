Pune ZP launches app as facilitator between donors and govt projects

PUNE: A new app named ‘MahaAnusha’ that the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has come up with that serves as a facilitator between donors and government projects, was launched on a pilot basis by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. If successful, the same can be implemented in other districts and municipal corporations, officials said.

The Pune ZP will serve as an integrated corporate social responsibility (CSR) matchmaking platform for donors/CSR foundations, funding agencies, NGOs and citizens. The Pune ZP has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the same, said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune ZP.

Prasad said, “The concept has earlier been introduced by the UNDP in Karnataka by the name ‘Akansha’. This dashboard will give real time access to donors, civil society and the district administration to monitor and implement projects in a collaborative manner to maximise available financial and technical resources and minimise duplication.”

Prasad further said that according to the national CSR portal, ministry of corporate affairs, Maharashtra has the highest share of CSR expenditure among all the states at Rs2,846 crore (14%) which is spent on various CSR initiatives. Maharashtra is one the leading states in terms of CSR expenditure with over Rs2,846 crore spent on various development projects, and growing at an average of 15% annually. Most of the CSR spend is across the education, rural development and healthcare categories. In the last two years of Covid-19, the Pune ZP has received more than Rs52 crore in donations most of which have been distributed in an uneven manner.

Prasad said, “To align this CSR spend with state governments projects and leverage CSR as a gap fund for Pune, it is envisioned that the ‘MahaAnushaa’ platform will be piloted in Pune. Pune is the hub for the manufacturing and information technology sectors and many companies are headquartered in Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Chakan and other MIDC areas. The Pune ZP intends to tie up with all industrial associations to promote this platform for CSR projects. Based on the gap analysis carried out by various departments of the ZP, projects in health and education such as school and anganwadi upgradation will be uploaded on the portal on priority. During the Covid pandemic, the Pune ZP has efficiently mobilised CSR from more than 65 corporates amounting to ₹52 crore for various projects. We hope that with this new app, we will be able to collect and coordinate more funds which can be used to divert funds for projects that really need them.”

