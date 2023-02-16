Pune ZP schools to remain open during teachers’ conventions

With two teachers’ conventions organised between February 15 and 17 on behalf of two associations of primary teachers in Maharashtra, and schools likely to remain closed for five consecutive days given the Hindu festival of Mahashivratri on Saturday, February 18 followed by February 19, a Sunday, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has ordered that teachers of primary schools in Pune district will be granted leave only to attend the teachers’ conventions, and that all teachers of the same school cannot take such leave at once.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune ZP, Ayush Prasad, ordered that school teachers should plan properly in this regard and that no ZP school will remain closed during the teachers’ conventions. “Only the teachers going for the teachers’ conventions should take leave. However, teachers travelling to Pune in the name of these conventions will not be granted leave. Moreover, only those teachers who attend the conventions will be granted leave. For this, the attendance at the conventions will be considered. On the basis of this attendance sheet, the ZP administration has started the process of recording in the service book,” the ZP order stated.

A ZP teacher on condition of anonymity said, “Teaching students is our topmost priority but at the same time, such conventions are held only once a year and we all need to attend the same for our issues and demands. If the leaves are properly planned, no school will remain closed during these conventions.”

