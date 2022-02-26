Pune ZP screening camp: 150 children referred for surgery at tertiary care, ZP to cover expense

PUNE Out of the 3.14 lakh children screened by the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) in rural areas aged under six, 153 have been referred to surgery at tertiary care centre while 1,371 are being referred for expert screening. Also over 2,100 kids have been defined as malnourished who would be further treated as per doctor’s suggestions. The surgeries for all these kids will now be sponsored by various ZP and state government schemes.

The Zilla Parishad has been conducting an extensive health screening program for children aged under six since December 2021 and now has completed the screening of 3.14 lakh, out of the 3.31 lakh are from rural Pune.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer at Pune Zilla Parishad said, “The survey has been very extensive and every health indicator is noted, and now with every child’s health information with us, the doctors can also follow up with those that need prolong treatment. With regards to the surgery, the operation will be funded through various Pune Zilla Parishad health schemes and state government schemes like Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), and Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). If required, we are willing to operate children outside Pune, maybe in Mumbai for the best of treatment, after the consent of parents. All of which would be sponsored through government schemes including that of transportation. Also, with regards to the malnourished kids we will take the required measure, both nutrition related or corrective measures as recommended.”

