Pune News / Pune ZP to identify, fill gaps at 109 rural primary health care centres
pune news

Pune ZP to identify, fill gaps at 109 rural primary health care centres

A gap in items that could be valued at Rs21crore has been identified of which ₹17 crore has been raised through corporate social responsibility (CSR)
The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified gaps in primary health care centres in Pune which will now be filled in by the administration. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 04, 2022 11:59 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified gaps in primary health care centres in Pune which will now be filled in by the administration. A gap in items that could be valued at Rs21crore has been identified of which 17 crore has been raised through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the remaining would be filled in by the Zilla Parishad. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 centres in the district would have each essential facility.

As per officials, the number of medical and surgical services would increase. Also, refresher training would be held for all doctors and technicians in batches starting from May 6 (Friday) at Health and Family Welfare Training at Aundh on the effective use of equipment.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “After a dedicated follow-up, we were able to conduct a gap analysis of all primary health care centres. The cross verification was done through adjoining centres and a district-level team. We found a gap in items that could be valued at Rs21 crore and we could raise Rs17 crores through various CSR donors.”

For the pending amount 4.5 crores were being filled through a budget grant under ZP cess this financial year. “I have accorded administrative sanction and the purchase process has begun. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 primary health care centres in the district should have each essential facility.”

“The number of medical and surgical services would increase. We also expect the quality of medical care would improve. It would improve the working conditions in the centres as furniture is included as well,” added Prasad.

By filling in the gaps the primary health centres would be made more effective which will improve the overall public health infrastructure in rural areas in the district.

