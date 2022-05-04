Pune ZP to identify, fill gaps at 109 rural primary health care centres
PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified gaps in primary health care centres in Pune which will now be filled in by the administration. A gap in items that could be valued at Rs21crore has been identified of which ₹17 crore has been raised through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the remaining would be filled in by the Zilla Parishad. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 centres in the district would have each essential facility.
As per officials, the number of medical and surgical services would increase. Also, refresher training would be held for all doctors and technicians in batches starting from May 6 (Friday) at Health and Family Welfare Training at Aundh on the effective use of equipment.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “After a dedicated follow-up, we were able to conduct a gap analysis of all primary health care centres. The cross verification was done through adjoining centres and a district-level team. We found a gap in items that could be valued at Rs21 crore and we could raise Rs17 crores through various CSR donors.”
For the pending amount ₹4.5 crores were being filled through a budget grant under ZP cess this financial year. “I have accorded administrative sanction and the purchase process has begun. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 primary health care centres in the district should have each essential facility.”
“The number of medical and surgical services would increase. We also expect the quality of medical care would improve. It would improve the working conditions in the centres as furniture is included as well,” added Prasad.
By filling in the gaps the primary health centres would be made more effective which will improve the overall public health infrastructure in rural areas in the district.
-
Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,523 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.15 million doses.
-
Centre illegally collected, sold blood in Delhi and UP; 2 doctors booked: Police
The police have booked two doctors of a blood centre for allegedly transporting and selling blood to other blood banks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh illegally for the past two years, said the officials on Saturday. The police said that no arrests have been made so far. The licence of the pathologist at the blood centre was used to take the office licence. This was not the case here, said the police.
-
Seer who had called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj returns to Ayodhya
Agra The seer who was stopped from going to the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday. The seer, who was from Ayodhya, had given a call to hold 'dharma sansad' at Taj Mahal to declare India as Hindu Rashtra. He had also announced his intention to install a Shiva idol at the monument, alleging that it was a temple Tejomahalaya, wrongly called Taj Mahal by the Mughals.
-
Pune city hopes for peace amid Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row
Amid the row over azaan being played on loudspeakers atop mosques, local residents as well as progressive Islamic organisation, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, have asked for peace across Maharashtra. About the current political row, Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Pune, said, “The political agenda should not weaken the constitutional values of secularism in the country.” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had recently asked the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.
-
Pune rly div collects Rs2.47 cr fine from 36K ticketless travellers
Pune: In its highest monthly collection, the Pune railway division collected ₹2.47 crore fine from 36,579 ticketless travellers in April 2022. “We appeal to passengers to buy tickets and travel or face action. Passengers unable to pay fine will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics