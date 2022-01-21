Pune-based Tongan University founder appeals for help for the volcano hit island nation

PUNE A Pune-based academician who runs a university in the Pacific island ocean nation of Tonga , currently under the spell of a volcanic storm has pledged his support for rebuilding of infrastructure in the country.

Prof Rakesh Mittal is the first Indian in Asia to have started an independent Commonwealth Vocational University in the country. “I am proud to say that I have been to the Kingdom of Tonga seven times from 2014 till 2018. Being a founding member of Commonwealth Vocational University at Tongatapu, I got to stay in the kingdom of Tonga and interact with Tongans.The Tongans are very friendly and welcome with open hearts. Usually there are cyclones in the South Pacific, however this time it is a volcanic eruption followed by tsunami which has brought a lot of destruction. We as Commonwealth Vocational University shall be assisting the government as much as possible from here in India. However, I request that those who are interested can contribute to the fund-raising activity started by international Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua ,” he said.

Prof Mittal said that the university would be making financial and social contributions in rebuilding the affected areas.