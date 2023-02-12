Pune-Bengaluru AirAsia flight delayed by 11 hours

It turned out to be an awful day for flyers of AirAsia I5-611/386 Pune-Bengaluru as the flight was delayed by 11 hours at Pune international airport on Sunday.

The flight was scheduled for 5:30 am and majority of flyers were stuck at the airport from 3 am, but the flight took off at 4.30 pm.

Priya Rojekar, a passenger, tweeted at 2:33 pm, “Passengers (including me) are waiting for I5 611 from PNQ to BLR, since 3 am on 12th February and the flight is getting delayed without any confirmed time of departure.” (sic)

Sneha Sardesai, another flyer tweeted at 2.47 pm, “Stuck at Pune Airport since 3.30 am. Hopeless service from Airasia. The delay is just increasing with every hour!! Flight from Pune to Banglore scheduled at 5:30 am still on ground citing technical issues. Where is the airport authority AirAsia I5-611.” (sic)

A spokesperson of AIX Connect, said, “I5-386 operated as scheduled from Bengaluru to Pune. Damage to a wheel was observed after the landing and disembarkation of all guests as part of the regular ground check at Pune.”

“Guests impacted by the delay on the return flight have been served refreshments and provided the option of a full refund or free reschedule. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while reiterating that safety is the priority in all of our operations,” he said.