Puneites demand reopening of gardens

Pune: As part of the Covid induced curbs, the gardens in the city have remained closed. However, citizens have raised questions on the decision and the demand for reopening of gardens for fully vaccinated adults has been gathering chorus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Municipal Corporation closed all public gardens in the city on January 10. Around 170 gardens in the city had reopened when the Covid cases had dropped in the city.

However, fresh guidelines were introduced owing to the rise in Covid cases, and the public gardens were again out of the reach of kids and the elderly, who usually visit these parks. Several people have taken to Twitter to appeal to the authorities to reopen public gardens in the city.

“Two years later, seems like we have learned nothing about the risks of outdoor vs indoor activities. Indoor activities are open (good)... but parks and walking tracks are closed again,” tweeted Amit Paranjape, an entrepreneur. He also tagged BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the tweet. According to Paranjape, public gardens are very important for physical and mental health for everyone and outdoor spaces are much less risky as compared to crowded indoor places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Public parks and walking tracks provide a good place for people of all age groups to get fresh air, walk or light exercise, and for children to play some games,” he said.

Few others have demanded the reopening of public parks due to lack of public space for daily runners. “Aai’s friend walking on the dug-up Prabhat road had a fall. She went to a hospital which increased her chances of contracting the coronavirus. She lives alone. Chances are that the fall wouldn’t have occurred if she were walking inside KNP (Kamala Nehru Park). Open the parks,” read a January 17 tweet by Shilpa Godbole, who works as a marketing consultant for a sports apparel brand.

Some also questioned PMC’s decision to keep restaurants and malls open while shutting down public gardens. “Outdoor parks and swimming pools bring in no revenue to the government. Govt can show it’s taking actions without any loss of revenue,” read another tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We only follow the guidelines that have been introduced by the Maharashtra state government and as per those guidelines all public gardens in the state have been closed,” said Ashok Ghorpade, chief garden superintendent, PMC. Kids come to play in these parks and the risk of spread of the virus lingers, Ghorpade said. “Gardens and public parks have gym and exercise equipment. Sanitising them all the time is a difficult task and the danger of spread of virus remains,” the head of PMC garden department said. s