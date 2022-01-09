Punekars flock to tourist spots before new restrictions kick in

PUNE Crowds of visitors were seen at tourist spots around Pune district over the weekend, with Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and Bhor taluka emerging as must-visit destinations.

From Monday, restrictions across the state will come into force due to the rising number of Covid cases and hence, people seemed out for the weekend to enjoy long drives and treks while they still could.

There were queues of vehicles at the Khed Shivapur toll naka on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway and also at the Urse toll naka on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday.

“Our entire family had gone to Mahabaleshwar. It was a preplanned trip and before the new restrictions would start we wanted to have a family get together. We never know how many more restrictions will be imposed and all tourist spots could be closed,” said Priyanka Deshpande, a Pune resident out for the weekend.

Rajesh Navale, a hotel owner in Lonavala said, “Suddenly we saw a heavy rush of people coming in from Pune and Mumbai since yesterday. People are crowding the tourists spots all around Lonavala.”

As per the new restrictions imposed by the state government, starting from January 10, only four persons are allowed to travel in a car. Both Covid vaccine doses and a Covid negative report is necessary to travel.

Speaking anonymously, a tourist manager from Pune said, “We have sent all our five cars on duty, as there was high demand from public to visit to Sinhagad fort, Lonavala and also to pilgrimage places across the state, like Pandharpur. People took this advantage of the last day before restrictions.”

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “While going out for a picnic or to any tourist place, it is necessary for people to strictly follow Covid norms like wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance for their own safety. Now as per the new state guidelines for travelling full vaccination or Covid negative report is necessary. We need to stop the spread of virus and also prevent infection.”

