PUNE: In a striking example of how nothing is impossible when citizens join hands with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the city’s first-ever ‘River Festival 2025 – Clean River, Beautiful Pune’ was organised Sunday on the banks of the River Mutha as a joint collaboration between Punekars and the civic body. Thousands of citizens thronged the festival intended as a collective push for a cleaner and greener Pune. Buoyed by the enthusiastic response, the PMC now plans to hold the festival three times a year. Punekars join forces with the PMC, host city’s first River Festival

Capturing the essence of the enterprise, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said that it marks a crucial shift in how urban environmental challenges are addressed – through strong partnership between citizens and the administration.

“The administration alone cannot achieve what the city desires. When citizens and the PMC come together, nothing is impossible. Pune is a bastion of intellect, good thinking, and responsible behaviour. Punekars are among the most proactive citizens in the country. Why shouldn’t we make this the cleanest and most beautiful city?” he said.

Ram said that while the likes of a 1,000 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) and other river improvement projects will transform the river system, they will succeed only when citizens actively protect and maintain the rivers. “Rivers in Pune can truly be beautiful when every citizen takes an oath to keep them clean. We must create a movement for a clean city and clean rivers,” Ram said, also urging all civic departments to shed complacency and a negative mindset.

“The vision is clear: a clean river and a beautiful Pune. And Punekars have shown that they’re ready to lead this transformation,” Ram said.

The festival featured a large-scale clean-up drive from Bhide Bridge to Mhatre Bridge, conducted between 7 am and 11 am. Led by the PMC’s solid waste and environment department, the initiative was supported by several environmental organisations, including Yuva for Action, Ecosun Services Foundation, Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation, and various NGOs. In just four hours, citizen-volunteers and PMC teams removed 263 tonnes of road gravel, 11 tonnes of overgrown grass and 20 tonnes of garbage from the riverbed. Lending support to the drive, the PMC pressed into service five JCBs, eight bell trucks, six cutting trucks, three containers, two hay wagons, one Jatayu machine, six small elephants, five tippers, 15 Adar Poonawalla trucks and four glitters. Civic departments including building construction and permission, garden, sewerage, solid waste management, environment, river improvement, electricity, traffic, health, Smart City, fire and PR; and regional offices worked in tandem, making the drive a success. The festival also showcased the city’s culture. Students from Adi School of Dance, Kothrud, performed to the songs ‘Oh Ganga Behti Ho Kyu’ and ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ by late Bhupen Hazarika while Shalvi Kolhatkar danced to late G D Madgulkar’s composition, ‘Nadi Sagarat Milata’. Also present were other senior civic officials and citizen-activist Shyamla Desai, who lauded the Pune municipal commissioner for the initiative.

As Pune prepares to observe ‘National Pollution Control Day’ on December 2, the River Festival stands as a symbol of the city’s march toward environmental stewardship.