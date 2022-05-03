Pune-Lonavla local trains see 45% passenger occupancy

Pune: Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. Around 21 locals used to run on this route before the Covid outbreak.

As of Tuesday, 13 trains do 26 ferries between Pune and Lonavla every day and the count was 21 trains and 42 ferries before the pandemic.

“Though there is a demand to restart all 26 local trains, as per current passenger strength 13 trains are sufficient. We will add more trains once passenger count rises,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

People who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose were allowed to travel in local trains from August 15 last year.

After the first Covid wave, Pune-Lonavla local trains were started in October 2020 for those working for essential services. Four local trains were doing eight ferries in a day.

“We may see more people, mainly school, office and college-goers, on local trains from July 2022,” he said.

Sonali Tilak, a regular passenger from Talegaon to Shivajinagar, said, “I used to see a crowd at Shivajinagar around 6 pm while returning from Talegaon, but now only a few passengers are seen.”