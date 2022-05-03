Pune-Lonavla local trains see 45% passenger occupancy
Pune: Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. Around 21 locals used to run on this route before the Covid outbreak.
As of Tuesday, 13 trains do 26 ferries between Pune and Lonavla every day and the count was 21 trains and 42 ferries before the pandemic.
“Though there is a demand to restart all 26 local trains, as per current passenger strength 13 trains are sufficient. We will add more trains once passenger count rises,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.
People who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose were allowed to travel in local trains from August 15 last year.
After the first Covid wave, Pune-Lonavla local trains were started in October 2020 for those working for essential services. Four local trains were doing eight ferries in a day.
“We may see more people, mainly school, office and college-goers, on local trains from July 2022,” he said.
Sonali Tilak, a regular passenger from Talegaon to Shivajinagar, said, “I used to see a crowd at Shivajinagar around 6 pm while returning from Talegaon, but now only a few passengers are seen.”
-
Shah inaugurates NATGRID campus in Bengaluru
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) campus in Bengaluru that will help in stopping modern day crimes and have the upper hand against any threats. India, like many other countries worldwide, has seen a rise in modern-day crimes operated from remote locations, making it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace the source or diffuse the threat.
-
Five held for fraud in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested five members of an interstate gang who were duping common people on promises to triple their money. Police have identified them as Chaman Lal, of Kalka; Naresh Kumar, of Naggal in Ambala; Kesav and Sagar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sonu, of Gundiana village in Yamunanagar. The accused were arrested from a house in a locality under the Krishna Gate police station.
-
Confusion prevails over BJP leadership change in Karnataka
Statements from a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on an imminent cabinet expansion has raised hopes for aspirants within the party but confusion over a possible leadership change in the state remains as some leaders continue to give conflicting statements on the issue. The former chief minister and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, said the cabinet is likely to be expanded within the next two to three days.
-
Raj Thackeray booked for provocative speech at Aurangabad rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was booked on Tuesday for his provocative speech at a rally in Aurangabad on May 1. After scanning Raj's speech with the help of a local cyber cell, an FIR was registered against the MNS chief, party leaders, and the organisers of the rally at City Chowk police station, Aurangabad.
-
What took HPSC so long to cancel dental surgeon, HCS prelims exam, asks Congress
The Congress on Tuesday asked as to why the Haryana Public Service Commission took over five months in ordering the cancellation of dental surgeon exam and HCS preliminary exam when corrupt practices and irregularities were detected in the conduct of these exams in November last year. The HPSC had on May 2 ordered cancellation of two examinations after irregularities were detected. The commission said examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics