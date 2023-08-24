State contemplates executing Pune-Nashik semi-high speed rail project without centre’s nod

As the Pune-Nashik semi-high speed railway project is being delayed, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has instructed officials to prepare a proposal under the Metro Rail Act which will be submitted to Centre. The 235- km Pune-Nashik railway line will pass through the Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting with officials in Mumbai, wherein he hinted that the Maharashtra government is ready to execute and fund the project if Centre is taking time to approve it.

“This high-speed railway has been a long pending demand by citizens of Nashik and Pune. We have been waiting for 25 years,” said Pawar.

Earlier, central railways had raised concerns about the proposed track stating that it is not possible to be developed “at grade” (At ground level). As railway ministry raised concern over the semi-high speed rail, the future of the project was jeopardised.

Officials stated that if this project is brought under the Metro Rail Act, it does not need to be executed by central railway, but will have partial funding from state and central government.

Maha Rail’s managing director Rajeshkumar Jaishwal said, “As instructed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, we will draw up the proposal and submit it to the cabinet.”

The 235- km Pune-Nashik railway line will pass through the Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. At a speed of 200 kmph, the distance between Pune and Nashik is expected to be covered in one hour-and-forty five minutes. The high-speed project, if completed, will provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of Pune and Nashik such as Hadapsar, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, Sinnar and Satpur.

MLA Autl Benke, chief secretary Manoj Saunik, finance department chief secretary Nitin Kareer, planning department secretary Saurabh Vijay and MD Maharail Jaiswal were present for the meeting.