Pune’s active case load drops to 2.5K, 245 new Covid-19 cases in district

PUNE With just 245 new Covid-19 cases reported and no deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the district’s active case load went down to 2,541 which is the same before third Covid-19 wave hit the district
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE With just 245 new Covid-19 cases reported and no deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the district’s active case load went down to 2,541 which is the same before third Covid-19 wave hit the district.

On Sunday the district’s progressive count went up to 1.44 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered and the death toll stood at 20,502.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 55 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,576 and the death toll stood at 7140. Pune city reported 144 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 678,407 and the death toll stood at 9,427. PCMC reported 46 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,783 and the toll stood at 3,585.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Sunday saw 17.24 million doses being registered in the district. Out of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.51 million are second doses and 2,30,033 were precautionary doses. A total of 144 sites saw vaccination out of which 36 were govt centres and 78 were private centres.

