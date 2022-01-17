Pune’s BJ Medical College to study symptoms in Omicron patients

PUNE The city-based BJ Medical College will begin the study of symptoms in over 100 Omicron positive patients. These patients across different age groups were admitted to the hospital and have been confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While the perception of Omicron being mild is leading to people ignoring Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the study will help establish the exact severity of the symptoms and the cause of it by studying the patient’s case history and other factors.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “We have reported over 100 Omicron positive patients in our hospital who were admitted due to moderate to severe symptoms of Covid-19. After genome sequencing, we have been able to confirm the new variant infection in all these patients. This is an extension study and would require inter-departmental coordination so that the study could be done extensively. The symptoms in these patients would be assessed and monitored.”

“It is a good thing that BJ Medical College sequencing lab is a part of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG -approved laboratory for genome sequencing and RT-PCR testing as well and so the work can start faster. These are not random samples but of patients who had to be admitted and are confirmed omicron patients,” he said.

Currently, the symptoms of Omicron have been identified as body ache, fatigue, headache, weakness, runny nose and cough as described by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the study will access the symptoms in all age groups and whether or not it differs in those with comorbidity. The detailed study will also help understand the oxygen consumption and also D-dimer levels in the patients.

The results of the same would be released to the government and help strategise in case of admissions due to Omicron increases in the near future as Omicron is soon replacing the deadly Delta variant.