Pune’s CBSE schools to start offline classes post winter break

PUNE Schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may reopen for primary, as well as higher classes, post the winter vacations. Schools will be focusing on vaccination for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years while they continue hybrid mode of teaching.

After the incident at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ahmednagar district where 19 students tested positive for Covid-19, there are parents who are skeptical about reopening offline schools for students.

Ahead of the increasing cases of Omicron, many parents have expressed that offline schools should not start. As of Monday, at least 42 patients have tested positive in Pune district for Omicron and 141 in Maharashtra.

However, CBSE schools from the city want to reopen after winter break is over. The schools will be reopening from January 3.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP School, Rahatani, said that parents and students are excited about reopening of school after winter break.

“Yes there is a scare of the Omicron variant, but parents have repeatedly expressed that they want to send their ward to offline classes. We are taking all types of precautions to ensure that students are in a safer environment here at schools. Transport for many parents is an issue. But we are arranging that as well on the request of the parent,” said Venkatraman.

She added that for primary classes as well, parents are willing to send the student to school.

“The classroom capacity is anyways at 50 per cent. And so the online and offline mode of education will continue for every child. As the government has declared vaccination for 15 to 18-year age group, we will focus on that drive as well when it starts. Students precautions are of our topmost priority,” said Venkatraman.

Arti Sharma, principal, Army Public school, Khadki, said that the offline classes for 8 to 12 will continue.

“For the primary sections we are getting requests from parents to start offline school. But we are waiting for the final government decision about reopening in the wake of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, we will continue the hybrid mode of education for the students,” said Sharma.

She further added that vaccination of students will be given a preference.

“As soon as the vaccination for children begins, we will take full effort to ensure that each student who falls in the age group is vaccinated for their safety and the safety of others. Our staff, teaching and non-teaching staff is already vaccinated and the school follows covid appropriate behaviour to ensure safety of students,” said Sharma.