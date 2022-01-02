Pune’s Covid positivity rate shows a post-Christmas spike from 1% to 4%

PUNE Although genome sequencing of Covid samples have shown that 2% of samples collected from randomly have tested positive for the new variant, Omicron, a rise in cases is indicating that more samples need to be tested and to get a clearer picture.

Since December 25, 2021, the district has seen a rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases from 200 a day to now close to 600.

The positivity in Pune has risen from 1% to around 4% in the past few days. As cases rise, the number of tests conducted by the administration has not risen in proportion.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief health officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We can collect as many swab samples as possible, however, we are limited by the capacity where we send our samples for testing, namely NIV, BJ Medical College and IISER, which are also loaded with testing samples and genome sequencing work. We will be requesting them to test more samples to increase the testing rate of the city as currently we are testing about 7,000-7,500 samples a day, which also includes samples collected and tested at private labs. We are reporting 100-125 more cases each day and our doubling rate is about three days as of now, which is worrisome.”

Although Pune is not reporting as many new Covid-19 cases as Mumbai, the number of active cases is rising steadily in the district. As of December 22, Pune had 1,827 active Covid-19 cases. As of December 29, this figure stood at 2,053 which accounted for 14.60% of the total active cases in the state. On December 29, Mumbai reported 8,060 active cases which accounted for more than half the state’s active cases, which is about 57.31%.

Pune saw a 12.37% rise in active cases in a week’s time and continues to be one of the five top districts reporting higher active cases.