Pune’s Covid tally may peak by January-end: divisional commissioner

Pune: The Covid cases tally in Pune district may hit peak in the last week of January, the administration has predicted. Considering the experience from the first and the second wave, Pune is almost three weeks behind Mumbai and its Covid graph is likely to plateau from January end onwards, said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

According to Rao, the health experts have predicted Pune’s positivity rate to climb up to 35% from current 21% in the coming days considering the trend seen at Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata though fatalities and hospitalisations will not increase much.

Currently, Pune district’s hospitalisation rate for Covid-affected patients stand at 6%. Doctors and public health experts said they have observed that in most cases of Covid patients, lungs are not affected as a result of which fatalities rate is less than 0.01%.

He said going by how experts have assessed situation in Mumbai, Pune is likely to reach situation where Mumbai currently is. The current weekly positivity rate in Pune stands at 21% and is likely to move up to 35%. “The Covid situation data collected earlier shows that Pune is three weeks behind Mumbai as far as pace of the infection is concerned,” Rao said.

He, however, highlighted that factors like non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour by people, the local climatic conditions and demography may also play role in advancing or delaying the peak in the district.

The Pune district is currently witnessing over 8,000 cases daily (as of January 12), which is almost double than what was being reported a week ago. Around two weeks ago Pune’s positivity rate was 3 per cent. The positivity rate for the past four to five days has climbed to 21 per cent even as fatalities are under control.

“According to experts and administration, we hope to be in better place by second week of March,” he said.

As on Wednesday, Pune district recorded 8,261 Covid cases, taking the district’s tally beyond 1.21 million with the death toll increased by two to touch 20,214.

Even as the daily case load has increased, the current rate of hospitalisation, which stands at 6 per cent, is low, an indication that most patients are either asymptomatic or suffering from mild infections.

“This is a silver lining for us that hospitalisations are under control. At the same time, in most cases, doctors have reported that lungs of Covid-infected patients are not damaged unlike in the second wave,” he said.

Rao said if the current situation is compared with the international data, none of the countries’ rate of hospitalisation or criticality has drastically moved in an upward direction.

Citing the reasons for less hospitalisation, he said that there are three factors that can be attributed to less hospitalisation. First is Omicron is creating less complications among patients while the second is treatment protocol is improved and evolved and doctors have become more confident.

“The third and important factor is public at large, too have gained sufficient confidence and the panic which used to be there, is now less,” he said.

Speaking about restrictions in the region, Rao said, the administration is unlikely to impose any additional restrictions when it will review the situation on Friday with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

He said that in the present scenario, both Omicron and Delta are affecting people. “As per the virus behaviour, it is predicted that in the later part of the wave, Omicron will replace Delta completely and the fatality rate may again go down,” he said.

When asked whether there is any data on how many critical are infected by Omicron or Delta, he said that so far, the treatment protocol for Omicron and Delta is the same.

“But we are not doing genome sequencing to ascertain the variant, but those who are going on ventilators or critical. We are scientifically assuming that it is going to be a Delta variant,” he said.

