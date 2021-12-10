Pune’s first Omicron patient tests negative for Covid-19, to go home soon

Pune’s first patient who was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 tested negative for the virus on Friday. Assistant medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, said the patient was all set to leave for his residence later in the day.

“The first Omicron patient of the Pune city has tested negative in his RT-PCR test and is all set to go home today,” news agency ANI quoted the official as saying.

As many as seven people have so far tested positive for the Omicron strain in Pune. Of them, six people, including three Nigerian nationals, were found positive in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district, while one case was later detected in Pune city, according to Pune municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Pune, the first such meeting after the highly contagious strain was detected in the city.

“The meeting is currently underway at the Pune Council Hall. The deputy CM and home minister are joined by other senior officials of the district,” a person familiar with the developments said.

The first two cases of the Omicron variant in India was detected in Karnataka, followed by another case in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and another case in Maharashtra’s Dombivli. The variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa in late November, following which the global health body designated it as a variant of concern.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 789 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and seven more deaths. With 74 new cases, Pune city’s total confirmed cases reached 5,23,693, according to the latest data.

