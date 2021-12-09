Pune’s first Omicron positive patient tests negative for the variant

PUNE Pune’s index case for the Omicron variant tested negative for the variant of the Sars-Cov2 virus on Thursday.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said that the patient will be discharged on Friday. As of Thursday, no new case of the Omicron variant has been detected in Maharashtra, as per authorities.

The patient, a male aged 40-plus, said he is happy to go back home.

“Officials tested 40 other people who came directly in contact with me. None of tested positive. I had taken the second dose of the vaccine in June. Though I tested positive for Omicron I was asymptomatic. I am very happy that I will be discharged on December 10,” said the patient on Thursday evening.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at PMC said that so far there is just one Omicron case in Pune city.

“After 10 days of quarantine the patient was tested again on Thursday. And he has negative and will be discharged on Friday,” said Dr Wavare.

On Thursday, officials said that 10 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across Maharashtra so far.

According to the state health department, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway.

“Through airport and field surveillance, 80 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 55 are awaited,” said officials.

From December 1 till date, 8,846 passengers arrived from hig-risk countries and all their RTPCR tests were done. Of these 13 samples tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent for genome sequencing.

Also, 44058 passengers arrived from other countries and 1,099 of these were tested. Three people tested positive for Covid and their samples have been sent for genomes sequencing.