Pune’s ‘khau gallis’ buzzing again... with Covid norms the casualty

PUNE As universities and colleges in Pune reopened up for offline classes, students from across the country are also returning to the city. Food joints, snack centres and messes around the city are now seeing an increase in business. At the same time social distancing and Covid rules at these food outlets are not being followed.

There are several eateries outside college areas – the areas now colloquially known as “khau gallis”, where crowds of youth can now been. Right from Bharati Vidyapeeth College area to outside the MIT college in Kothrud and around the Hatti Ganpati chowk in Sadashiv peth, the khau gallis are bustling again.

“We daily hang with friends at the khau galli outside our college. I was missing the campus for the last two years, but now, as college lectures have begun all us friends are meeting up daily. As I stay in a rented flat with friends, we go to a food mess for lunch and dinner,” said Sagar Shukla, a student from Bharati Vidyapeeth college.

Priyanka Karne from SP College said, “As the colleges were closed for last almost two years, we friends were not able to meet. Now as the offline classes have started, we now daily meet up at one of our favorite snack centres outside the college. The fun with friends and studying physically was missing.”

At most of these khau gallis Covid norms are not strictly followed. Most do not wear face masks and even social distancing has gone for a toss.

Despite action taken and penalties imposed on, the fear of Covid is gone and youth have become somewhat careless.

Rohan Nalawade, owner of a food joint in Sadashiv peth said, “In the last 1.5 years there was hardly any business as most of the times the shop was closed due to lockdown and when we opened up, due to colleges closed few students used to come. After Diwali students have started coming back to Pune and now the number of my regular student customers has increased. It has given a boost to our business.”