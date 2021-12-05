Pune’s Lohegaon airport landing system not equipped to deal with very low visibility

PUNE Pune’s Lohegaon international airport, operated by the Indian Air Force, is equipped with the Category 2 instrument landing system (ILS) as a result of which low visibility cannot be currently handled.

Because low visibility is a rare phenomenon in Pune, Category 3 instrument landing systems, which can deal with restricted visibility, have not been installed.

Category 3 instrument landing systems are installed at airports which face regular issues of low visibility.

“There are different types of instrument landing systems Category 1, Category 2 and Category 3 (aka, Category A, Category B and Category C). According to the system installed at the airport, pilots are trained accordingly,” said a Lohegaon airport official, on the request of anonymity.

“In Delhi, Category 3 is installed so even if visibility is 100m, a pilot trained on that system can do the landing. This type of system is only installed where low visibility is a common occurrence, like airports in the northern belt like Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh,” added the official.

Most other airports have landing systems that are Category 1 or Category 2.

“In Pune this is a very abnormal phenomenon and it has been caused due to upper air cyclonic circulation off the south Gujarat coast and north Konkan system,” added the official.

On Sunday, 11 flights got delayed between 2am and 10am at the Pune airport. Flights UK 971 (Del-PNQ) and AI851 (DEL-PNQ) were diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions. A total of 67 flights were scheduled till midnight.

Instrument landing systems

Category 1 system - visibility is as low as 550 metres

Category 2 system - visibility as low as 350 metres

Category-3 system - visibility drops to 50 metres

Fog in Pune

“Fog is not a very common phenomenon in Pune city. As it rained heavily in the last one week, there was a lot of moisture in the air which was causing fog in the morning. We don’t witness fog in every winter season in Pune,” said Dr DS Pai, who heads climate research and services at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The forecast for Monday is mainly clear skies with a maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 14 degree Celsius.