Pune’s oxygen consumption goes up to 80 metric tonnes daily

Amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases, there has been an increase in those hospitalised which has added to the district’s oxygen demand. In the past month, the demand for oxygen has gone up from 70 metric tonnes to 80 metric tonnes daily, as per the district health office.

The state has said that the next restrictions order would come in if the state’s oxygen consumption goes up beyond 700 metric tonnes daily.

During the second wave peak in April 2021, the district’s oxygen consumption had gone up to 363.2 metric tonnes daily.

In the past week, the number of active cases in the district has gone up drastically by over 30,000 which has also added to the hospitalisation numbers. This has increased the demand for oxygen in the district compared to the past week.

As the cases surge the demand for oxygen has gone up from 70.5 metric tonnes as of December 19 to almost 80 metric tonnes as of January 12.

Although a few restrictions are in place the state has decided to introduce further restrictions only if the state daily oxygen consumption goes beyond 700 metric tonnes daily.

On Friday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, said, “The only reason Covid-19 cases are going up is that people are not following protocols. We have penalised more than 9,000 people in the last one week alone and collected over ₹45 lakh from them.”

“The chief minister has clearly stated that if the oxygen consumption goes beyond 700 metric tonnes daily in the state then additional restrictions would be put in place. Pune’s daily consumption has gone up slightly, close to 80 metric tonnes daily and even the state’s consumption is not close to 700 tonnes as of now and we expect that the situation remains under control as it is now,” said Pawar.