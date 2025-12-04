Pune’s pothole-free drive completes one month, 2,989 potholes repaired

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed one month of its pothole-free campaign, filling 2,989 potholes and repairing around 18 hectares of road. In total, PMC repaired approximately 1,88,948 square metres of road surface, roughly 18 hectares. (Hindustan Times)

PMC road chief Aniruddha Pawaskar said the initiative has greatly improved road conditions, marking the fastest pace of work in the past 30 days. Special teams of contractors and engineers filled isolated potholes and fully re-asphalted stretches with multiple damages.

“Such large-scale work in such a short period has not been done before,” Pawaskar added.

The civic body has also kept photographic records and measurements of each pothole repaired.

Of the 3,904 complaints registered on the Road Mitra app, only 34 remain pending. Pawaskar said the teams also addressed potholes that were not registered on the app after interacting directly with residents.

The campaign cost about ₹15 crore, with each regional office receiving around ₹1 crore for repairs. Milling and new asphalt were laid at nearly 1,800 locations across the city.

The PMC has also taken action against negligent contractors. Stop-work notices were issued to a police contractor and to Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MahaPreit), a state government PSU responsible for laying 500 kilometres of Aramid fibre-optic cables across the city.

Pawaskar emphasised that the drive is ongoing and that the civic body will continue addressing road damage to ensure safer, smoother travel for residents.