Pune’s private hospitals have over 20 lakh doses of Covid vaccine

Pune: Following a letter from the state government, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is taking stock of available vaccines from private hospitals who have excess Covishield stock as the demand for the vaccine has lowered. PMC has sought to know the batch number, number of available vials and expiry date for the vaccine. The civic body is flooded with the details of such stock from many private hospitals who are requesting it to take up their stock. Although private hospitals are requesting for fresh stock in exchange of their current stock, PMC will take a final call based on the state guidelines.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman. Indian Medical Association’s Hospital Board Pune chapter said, “It is estimated that private hospitals in Pune city have about 19-20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine available with them and we estimate that about 1-2 lakh in February and in the next few months. Every month we will have to discard about 2-3 lakh doses of vaccines if they are not administered before their expiry date. It is important to know that while Pune city has an excess of vaccines with its private hospitals there are other districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada which have only a few hundred doses of the vaccine available with them. This is a clear disparity in the distribution of vaccines and if there is a better ecosystem between private and government hospitals then there would be a better distribution of the vaccines in the state as all of them are vaccinating beneficiaries under the national vaccination programme.”

With drop in demand for vaccine and most beneficiaries already inoculated with both doses, private hospitals have a lot of stock pending which is nearing expiry date. Currently, PMC has over 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield and there is a regular supply of the vaccine from the state. As of Friday evening, the civic body has got details from about 24 hospitals and there are a total of 111 hospitals

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “We had messaged to private hospitals to submit details of their stock on Friday and they have to do it by Monday. On Monday, we will forward the information to the state health department which will then take a call on whether or not the stock will be accepted on replacement basis or do we have to take the stock as a donation from private hospitals who would otherwise have to simply discard the vaccines which are nearing expiry date. Most of the batch details which we have got till Friday evening state the expiry date as February and March. We need to administer the vaccines at least two days before their actual date of expiry.”

The state government had issued a letter to the civic body health chiefs, and district health offices to gather information of stocks available with private hospitals.