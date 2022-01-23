‘Pune’s rising Covid cases to spill over rural areas in a fortnight; wave to ebb by Feb-end’

PUNE The Covid-19 infections in Pune is now on a steep rise, the number of cases being reported has touched to over 16,0000 daily and experts say that the district is likely to report over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The district’s third Covid-19 wave peak will finally begin to ebb by mid-February and by the end of February we will be able to resume most economic activities without much restrictions,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, by the third week of December last year, they had started witnessing a drastic surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases as the doubling rate fell down to one or two days. The rise was so steep that within two weeks, the cases had peaked to a new high and on January 7, Mumbai saw the highest daily new cases recorded, more than 20,000 cases and by January 9 the city reported its highest number of active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Salunkhe, said, “Similar to Mumbai, Pune will also see the number of new Covid-19 cases peak at 20,000 daily. In the next fortnight, Pune’s cases will see a spill over in the 15 days in the rural areas and by February 10 we would see the peak in the number of new cases. However, by the end of the next month, we will be able to resume economic activities without much restrictions; however, it would still remain compulsory to follow all the necessary Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Dr Salunkhe further added that as new Covid-19 cases increase the rate of hospitalisation is bound to rise. He further added, “The number of admissions on ventilators, ICU beds and also deaths. However, the number of deaths and hospitalisations would not be anywhere close to those reported during the second wave driven by the Delta variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Also, we have to be aware of the sub-variant being reported in the UK and also of the fact that Delta is also circulating along with Omicron and a new variant could also emerge. However, I am also sure that even if a new variant comes along, it may be more transmissible but not more virulent,” he said.

In the second wave, Mumbai saw its highest number of active cases on April 11 at 91,100 which in the third wave peaked at 1,17,437 which was on January 9.

Pune district reported its highest active cases on April 19 at 1,25,096 cases which is estimated that in the upcoming wave Pune may report 1,87,644 active cases out of this 65% would remain isolated at home, 35% would have to be admitted out of which 50% would be admitted in government hospitals. Based on this estimation, the district might fall short of over 700 ventilators and 3,800 oxygen beds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}