Pune’s Sanas ground to be reserved only for athletes

PUNE The Baburao Sanas Ground – hitherto encroached upon by outside coaches, police recruitment personnel and morning walkers – will now be reserved only for athletes.

“We want to create players so we want the ground to be used only by athletes. There were a few incidents where outside coaches were taking special training for police recruitment and it was creating problems for the athletes. So we have taken this decision,” said Ajay Khedekar, president, sports committee, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Sakshi Shinde, an athlete who trains at Sanas Ground, said, “We are happy that the PMC has taken action and the ground will be reserved only for athletes. In the past, people who came for morning walks and police recruitment training used to create hurdles for us and did not allow us to practise freely. Many a time, arguments have also taken place between young athletes and men who came for police training.”

A member of the Prerna Palakh Sangh on request of anonymity said, “We are happy with the decision of the PMC and hope that the ground is kept reserved only for athletes and not for people who want to come for morning walks.”

Currently, the ground is in poor shape and the PMC will soon be carrying out pending repair works. On February 4, 2019, a Rs3.73 crore tender was floated by the PMC for refurbishment of the existing track but the work is yet to be started. “When looking at the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, we need to have a ground exclusively for athletes; the synthetic track will also be redeveloped and once the complete ground is renovated, we will make sure that no cars or vehicles are allowed on the track. Such incidents have taken place in the past,” said Khedekar.

Plan to ban political meetings at Sanas Ground

Political meetings have created big problems in the past and ground officials want to ban them completely before the dates of the civic election are decided.

“PMC should ban political meetings on the ground, if they really want to produce good athletes. The public damages the track every time whenever any such event takes place,” said a ground official on request of anonymity.