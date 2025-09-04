Purandar Airport project: MIDC stamps removed from ‘not acquired’ land

Pune: The airport project was initially planned on 7,000 acres, sparking strong opposition from local farmers. Following protests, the administration scaled down the plan, reducing the acquisition to about 3,000 acres. (HT)

The long-pending Purandar airport project has received fresh momentum with the Pune district administration beginning the process of removing Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) stamps from 7/12 extracts of land that are no longer part of the revised acquisition plan. The move will allow administration to maintain transparency by allowing farmers in those areas to freely sell, mortgage, or develop their land.

The airport project was initially planned on 7,000 acres, sparking strong opposition from local farmers. Following protests, the administration scaled down the plan, reducing the acquisition to about 3,000 acres. However, in the early stages, land records were stamped with the MIDC mark to indicate acquisition, effectively restricting farmers from carrying out any transactions. This created resentment and frustration in affected villages.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said the new decision was aimed at removing ambiguity and ensuring transparency. “There was a deliberate attempt to create confusion among some farmers by spreading the word that 7,000 acres would be taken for the airport. In reality, only 3,000 acres are to be acquired. The remaining land will not be touched, and therefore, the MIDC stamps on those records are being removed. Farmers will now be free to deal with their land as they wish. However, if any farmer voluntarily wishes to give land for the airport, we will accept it,” Dudi said.

He added that nearly 56% of the required landowners have already given their consent within a week of the process starting. The deadline for submitting consent will not be extended beyond September 18, he clarified.

While the administration is projecting the reduced land requirement as a pro-farmer step, reactions on the ground remain mixed. Sunil Jadhav, a farmer from Purandar, welcomed the removal of MIDC stamps but voiced concerns about compensation.

“For years, we were kept in the dark. With MIDC stamps on our land records, we could neither sell nor develop our land. Now, the removal gives us some breathing space. But we are still worried about fair compensation. We don’t want to lose our land for an uncertain future. The government must ensure we get the rightful value, not just empty promises,” he said.

With more farmers beginning to consent, the project appears to be inching closer to reality. But the weeks ahead will be crucial in deciding whether the administration can balance development priorities with the concerns of farmers.