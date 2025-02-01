Purandar MLA seeks generous land compensation for Purandar airport project

Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare on Friday demanded that the farmers who will part with land for the proposed Purandar airport plan should be compensated like the Samruddhi Mahamarg Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project. Purandar airport plan is a game changer for Purandar taluka and Pune city, Shivtare said. (HT)

Shivtare was speaking at a public rally attended by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and industries minister Uday Samant at Saswad.

“Purandar airport plan is a game changer for Purandar taluka and Pune city. After Shinde announced record compensation for farmers who gave land for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, for the first time in history, farmers came forward and handed over their lands for the plan. Shinde should follow the example for Purandar airport project also,” he said.

On Shivtare not being on the list of state ministers, Shinde said, “In politics, wait and watch is important. Shivtare is a straightforward leader who speaks his mind. Though he was unhappy for not getting a ministerial post, he should wait as in politics sometimes waiting is important.”

The deputy chief minister said that the Ladki Bahin scheme gave Mahayuti clear mandate in the recent state polls.