Queues of vehicles at toll nakas as Punekars drive out for year-end festivities

A huge crowd was seen at the toll plaza at Somatanephata in Pune, on Sunday. On Sunday, queues of over 2km were seen at the Khed Shivapur toll naka on the Pune - Bengaluru highway as tourists from Kolhapur, Mahabaleshwar and other tourist destinations were returning back to Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 09:37 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The long weekend of the Christmas celebrations and next week, the year-end beckons; this has attracted people to tourist destinations in Pune district.

This has also lead to a major traffic jam and long queues of vehicles at toll nakas around Pune. People’s vacation trips to destinations around Pune district can be seen and experienced on the highways.

On Sunday, queues of over 2km were seen at the Khed Shivapur toll naka on the Pune - Bengaluru highway as tourists from Kolhapur, Mahabaleshwar and other tourist destinations were returning back to Pune. “I had to wait for around 45 minutes to clear the Khed Shivapur toll naka as there were long queues. We had gone to Mahableshwar for three days and expected traffic jams on the return,” said Kushal Das, a businessman from Pune.

Similarly, long queues of vehicles were seen at the Urse toll naka on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, as Punekars chose to go towards Lonavala. Though there was fast clearing of the vehicles due to the ‘fast tag’ method, people had to wait for around 15 to 20 minutes to clear the toll naka.

State highway police officials, speaking anonymously said, “There is huge rush of people going out for vacations, most and of them are not found following Covid norms as vehicles are packed. As it is the Christmas and year-end celebrations, we are monitoring the vehicles in queues at the toll nakas.”

