Rags-to-riches journey of builder Avinash Bhosale

PUNE It is for the second time that auto-rickshaw driver-turned-smalltime builder-turned flamboyant businessman – Avinash Bhosale – has been arrested by law enforcement agencies, and both the times, the reason for the arrests has been ‘finance’.

In 2007, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Bhosale for ‘non-declaration of foreign currency and smuggling of luxury items’. Bhosale, his wife and three other relatives were apprehended at the green channel at Mumbai airport for wearing four foreign-made diamond-studded watches. The customs department said that Bhosale failed to declare luxury goods worth lakhs of rupees and some foreign currencies and travellers’ cheques. However, the court granted him bail on the same day. In June 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth Rs40.34 crore belonging to businessman Bhosale and his family members on charges of violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999.

From an auto rickshaw driver to a smalltime builder to a flamboyant businessman, Bhosale has had a chequered past with more than his fair share of controversies. He has a well-oiled network with politicians across parties and owns some of the most expensive properties and cars. From humble beginnings to being counted among the wealthiest in the country, his meteoric rise has been attributed to bagging contracts for the construction of dams, reservoirs and irrigation projects since the 1990s. His connections with bureaucrats and politicians are legendary and he is known to have a taste for the good life.

The Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in an adverse confidential report submitted to the government in 1998 stated that Andhra Pradesh-based contractor P Venku Reddy and Avinash Bhosale may have together siphoned off huge amounts of money to foreign countries through hawala and other modes of transaction. The report stated that the imprisoned businessman, while bidding for huge contracts in Maharashtra’s Krishna valley, allegedly manipulated tender notices and inflated the estimated project costs to gain profit.

Bhosale is known to be extremely well-connected and has good equations with all top leaders across parties. He was seen flaunting his political connections during the marriage of his daughter Swapnali and also his son Amit. He owns a palatial bungalow in Baner, which is frequented by the who’s who of the country, including Bollywood celebrities. Known to do everything in style, Bhosale is said to have taken a ride in his private chopper from his bungalow to Sinhagad institute ground to play cricket with his friends. He also owns a Bell 206 L4 helicopter and a fleet of luxury cars including a Phantom and a Rolls Royce. Earlier, he used to throw lavish parties for his close friends and has been a jet-setter frequently holidaying abroad.

