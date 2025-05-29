Rainfall activities to subdue in Pune

After experiencing widespread rainfall since last three to four days, the city will see a reduction in downpour count from May 30 onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its updated forecast has not given any warning for Pune city and adjoining areas between May 30 and June 1. Pune city and adjoining ghat areas have reported moderate to intense widespread rainfall since last three-four days. (FILE)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon advanced in some more parts of Maharashtra on May 28. Experts said the monsoon progress is likely to halt in the state from May 30 onwards.

Pune city and adjoining ghat areas have reported moderate to intense widespread rainfall since last three-four days. The depression system formed in Arabian Sea near Maharashtra Coast and later entered in mainland of Maharashtra. Following this, the southwest monsoon has entered Maharashtra making the early onset nearly 14 days ahead of its normal date. Both the phenomena resulted in heavy to intense category rainfall in many areas in Pune. The Baramati tehsil has experienced unprecedented 130mm rainfall within a span of 12 hours on May 25.

The ghat areas of Pune are likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy rainfall activities, hence a yellow alert has been issued for the areas on May 29. There is no significant rainfall forecast in Pune city from May 29 onwards and even in ghat areas from May 30 onwards. During this time, cloudy weather and light rainfall is expected towards the evening and afternoon time, said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

Meanwhile, the monsoon made its advancement in some more areas in Pune.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head, IMD weather and forecasting division, posted online that monsoon covered 45% of area in Maharashtra and is likely to cover more areas of Vidarbha in the next 1-2 days. The monsoon progress is likely to halt in Maharashtra from May 30 onwards.