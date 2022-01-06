Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Rainfall likely in parts of Maharashtra: IMD
pune news

Rainfall likely in parts of Maharashtra: IMD

PUNE According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places in Maharashtra may receive rainfall in the next few days
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places in Maharashtra may receive rainfall in the next few days. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places in Maharashtra may receive rainfall in the next few days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that from January 7 to 10 rainfall in isolated places is likely. “In the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, central Maharashtra may receive isolated rainfall on January 7 and 8. From January 8 to 10, Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning,” he said.

However, there is no rainfall forecast for Pune city. “Pune will have partly cloudy skies,” said Kashyapi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP