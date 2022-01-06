Home / Cities / Pune News / Rainfall likely in parts of Maharashtra: IMD
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places in Maharashtra may receive rainfall in the next few days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that from January 7 to 10 rainfall in isolated places is likely. “In the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, central Maharashtra may receive isolated rainfall on January 7 and 8. From January 8 to 10, Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning,” he said.

However, there is no rainfall forecast for Pune city. “Pune will have partly cloudy skies,” said Kashyapi.

Thursday, January 06, 2022
